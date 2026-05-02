Painter (1-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings.

It was the third time in six starts that Painter recorded at least seven punchouts. However, the 23-year-old right-hander struggled with his command during Saturday's loss and faced bases-loaded situations in both the second and third innings. He limited the damage to three runs despite yielding 10 baserunners, but Painter was unable to avoid the loss after his Phillies teammates were limited to just one hit. He will bring a 5.28 ERA and 1.59 WHIP (across 29 innings) into his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Athletics.