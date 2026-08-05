Phillies' Andrew Painter: Handed another start

Painter will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals in Philadelphia.

The Phillies addressed their lineup and bullpen with the additions of second baseman Luis Arraez and right-hander Caleb Kilian at the trade deadline, but they stood pat with their rotation. As a result, Painter will end up sticking around for another turn as the Phillies' fifth starter, after he had a successful showing last weekend following his call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. For just the third time in 15 big-league outings, Painter hit six innings in Friday's loss to the Orioles, giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.