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Phillies' Andrew Painter: Handed another start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Painter will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals in Philadelphia.

The Phillies addressed their lineup and bullpen with the additions of second baseman Luis Arraez and right-hander Caleb Kilian at the trade deadline, but they stood pat with their rotation. As a result, Painter will end up sticking around for another turn as the Phillies' fifth starter, after he had a successful showing last weekend following his call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. For just the third time in 15 big-league outings, Painter hit six innings in Friday's loss to the Orioles, giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

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