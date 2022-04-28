Through three starts for Single-A Clearwater, Painter has posted a 0.00 ERA with a 0.58 WHIP and a 30:3 K:BB over 12 innings.

Yes, you read that right -- the 19-year-old has a 22.5 K/9 right now. In his most recent outing, Painter faced 16 batters and struck out 14 of them, allowing just a single hit. While it's worth bearing in mind that Painter is very young and likely still years away from the big leagues, he's sure to get bumped to High-A in no time if he keeps dominating the competition like this.