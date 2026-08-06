Phillies' Andrew Painter: Not concerned about hamstring

Painter said following Wednesday's 10-4 loss to to the Nationals in 11 innings that he's not worried about missing time due to the left hamstring injury that forced him out of the game after four innings, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports. "I felt like I could have gone out there and still competed. [The coaching staff] felt like they didn't want to risk that," Painter said.

Making a second straight turn through the Philadelphia rotation, Painter struck out four batters and limited the Nationals to one earned run on three hits and one walk in four innings prior to his departure. Painter appeared to first tweak the hamstring in the first inning when he slipped while delivering a 3-2 pitch to Daylen Lile, but the right-hander said the hamstring didn't tighten up on him until the fourth. The Phillies have no plans to send Painter in for imaging, and so long as he's able to complete a bullpen session over the weekend without issue, he'll tentatively line up to make his next start Monday in St. Louis.