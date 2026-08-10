Phillies' Andrew Painter: Ready to start Monday

Painter (hamstring) is listed as the Phillies' probable starter for Monday's game in St. Louis.

Painter was forced out of his most recent start in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals after four innings due to left hamstring tightness, but his early exit was deemed precautionary. The young right-hander cleared up any concern about his health by completing a bullpen session Saturday without issue. He's not expected to face any restrictions Monday as he takes the hill for the first of what will likely be two starts during the upcoming week. The second half of the double dip is expected to come Sunday, when he'll tentatively line up to start the Phillies' series finale in Minnesota.