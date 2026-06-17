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Phillies' Andrew Painter: Sent down to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Phillies optioned Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following his start against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Painter was lit up for six earned runs on six hits and two walks while he struck out three batters in just two innings Wednesday. It's the third start in a row that he's allowed five or more runs, so the Phillies will send him back to the minors to get back on track. A corresponding move will be made ahead of Thursday's game to presumably add more depth to Philadelphia's bullpen while the team determines who will claim the open rotation spot.

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