Painter is undergoing tests on his right elbow after reporting some soreness in the area to the team Friday, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Painter showed electric stuff during his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday but evidently came out of the appearance with some tenderness in his pitching elbow. The results of the testing are expected to be available Saturday. Painter won't turn 20 until next month but the top prospect had an outside shot to break camp as a member of the Phillies' rotation. Even if tests don't reveal anything serious, you'd have to think the right-hander will be shut down from throwing for a while.