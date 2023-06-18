Vasquez (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Athletics, striking out two while allowing one hit, one walk and one unearned run over two innings.

Vasquez entered the game with the score tied in the bottom of the 10th and intentionally walked Esteury Ruiz to lead things off before needing just seven pitches to retire the next three batters. The lefty reliever returned in the 11th, this time with a one-run lead and proceeded to cough up the game-tying run on an RBI double from Carlos Perez. Fortunately, Kyle Schwarber came right back for Philadelphia in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single, giving the 29-year-old his second win of the season. Vasquez has struck out two in each of his last two appearances and lowered his ERA to 1.62 on the season with Saturday's effort.