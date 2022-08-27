Zimmer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday.
Zimmer saw some playing time against right-handed pitchers over the last week and went 4-for-16 with a double, four runs and four strikeouts over nine games. However, the 29-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Brandon Marsh (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Phillies' Bradley Zimmer: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Bradley Zimmer: Steps out of lineup versus lefty•
-
Phillies' Bradley Zimmer: Picking up regular run in CF•
-
Phillies' Bradley Zimmer: Lands in Philadelphia•
-
Blue Jays' Bradley Zimmer: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Bradley Zimmer: Receives rare start•