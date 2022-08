Zimmer will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Reds.

Zimmer will draw his fourth start in five games since joining the Phillies and appears poised to serve as the team's top option in center field versus right-handed pitching while Brandon Marsh (ankle) resides on the injured list. Through his first three starts with Philadelphia, Zimmer has gone 2-for-10 with a double and two runs.