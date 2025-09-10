Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Rejoining lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh (illness) will start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
He had been held out of the lineup the last two contests while managing an illness, but Marsh appears to have shaken the ailment and will draw back into the starting nine as the Phillies go for a third straight win. The 27-year-old had been wielding a hot bat prior to falling ill, going 10-for-19 with four extra-base hits and three walks through his first five contests of September.
