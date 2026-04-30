Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out of lineup for second game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is not in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts in the first tilt, Marsh will begin the second game of the twin bill on the bench. Kyle Schwarber is getting a rare start in left field, and Bryce Harper will be the Phillies' designated hitter in the nightcap.
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