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Marsh is not in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts in the first tilt, Marsh will begin the second game of the twin bill on the bench. Kyle Schwarber is getting a rare start in left field, and Bryce Harper will be the Phillies' designated hitter in the nightcap.

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