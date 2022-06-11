Knebel experienced tightness in his shoulder while warming up during Saturday's game against Arizona, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Knebel ultimately wasn't called upon to close the game, as the Phillies scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 4-0, but it looks as though the veteran righty probably wouldn't have entered even if the lead remained at three runs. He'll be evaluated Sunday, with a trip to the injured list seemingly a possibility. Seranthony Dominguez's numbers suggest he deserves the first shot at the closer role should Knebel be forced to miss time, though seniority could grant Brad Hand and his 127 career saves the opportunity instead.