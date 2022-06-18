Knebel struck out two batters in a clean seventh inning in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Knebel was removed from the closer role earlier in the week after a run of poor appearances, but his first outing away from the spotlight couldn't have gone much better. He was tasked with keeping the deficit at two runs and did just that, getting Victor Robles to line out before striking out Lane Thomas and Juan Soto. It's unlikely that he reclaims his closing job after just a single outing, but another run of similar performances could at least put him back in contention.