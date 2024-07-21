Pache will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Even though both he and Johan Rojas are right-handed hitters, Pache appears to have taken hold of the short side of a platoon in center field. Pache will be included in the lineup for the Phillies' third straight matchup with a lefty (Marco Gonzales) while Rojas sits.
