Pache (elbow) did some light throwing and hit off a tee Tuesday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pache will soon head to the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida to ramp up the intensity of his workouts. He required a cleanup procedure on his right elbow earlier this month but looks to be tracking toward a return sometime in August.
