Philadelphia activated Pache (knee) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Recovered from a late-April meniscus tear in his right knee, Pache will return to the Phillies' outfield mix ahead of Friday night's series opener against the Athletics. He went 3-for-25 (.120) in seven minor-league rehab games and doesn't offer much fantasy appeal, but Philly can use his help defensively.
