Gregorius is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
Gregorius racked up five hits over his last two games, but he will get a breather after playing five times in six days following his return to action. Bryson Stott will get the start at shortstop in Gregorius' place.
