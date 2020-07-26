Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Marlins.
A day after going deep in his first game with Philadelphia, Gregorius left the yard again in his first at-bat Saturday, drilling a 417-foot shot to right field in the second inning. He appears to have adjusted well to his new ballpark and could post AB/HR numbers similar to his peak years in New York.
