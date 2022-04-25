Gregorius (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Though the lefty-hitting Gregorius is on the bench for a fifth straight game due to his bruised left hand, he may not have cracked the lineup even if healthy with a southpaw (Kyle Freeland) on the hill for Colorado. Manager Joe Girardi said earlier Monday that Gregorius could be available in a pinch-hitting capacity, and the skipper also added that the 32-year-old will retain an everyday role at shortstop once healthy. While Gregorius remains sidelined, however, Johan Camargo will continue to fill in for him at shortstop.
