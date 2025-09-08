Phillies' Donovan Walton: Receives call-up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies selected Walton's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Walton will provide infield depth while the Phillies deal with the absences of Trea Turner (hamstring) and Alec Bohm (shoulder), both of whom were placed on the injured list Monday. The 31-year-old has slashed .270/.356/.396 with 13 home runs over 504 plate appearances at the Triple-A level this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Donovan Walton: Traded to Phillies•
-
Mets' Donovan Walton: Misses cut for Opening Day•
-
Mets' Donovan Walton: Door open for bench job•
-
Mets' Donovan Walton: Notches minor-league deal with Mets•
-
Giants' Donovan Walton: Outrighted to Sacramento•
-
Giants' Donovan Walton: Sitting again Tuesday•