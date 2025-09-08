The Phillies selected Walton's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Walton will provide infield depth while the Phillies deal with the absences of Trea Turner (hamstring) and Alec Bohm (shoulder), both of whom were placed on the injured list Monday. The 31-year-old has slashed .270/.356/.396 with 13 home runs over 504 plate appearances at the Triple-A level this season.