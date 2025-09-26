default-cbs-image
The Phillies outrighted Walton to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Walton passed through waivers after being removed from the Phillies' 40-man roster and will remain in the organization for the time being. The utility player has spent most of this season at the Triple-A level, slashing .270/.356/.396 with 13 home runs in 123 games.

