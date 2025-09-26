Phillies' Donovan Walton: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies outrighted Walton to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Walton passed through waivers after being removed from the Phillies' 40-man roster and will remain in the organization for the time being. The utility player has spent most of this season at the Triple-A level, slashing .270/.356/.396 with 13 home runs in 123 games.
More News
-
Phillies' Donovan Walton: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Donovan Walton: Receives call-up•
-
Phillies' Donovan Walton: Traded to Phillies•
-
Mets' Donovan Walton: Misses cut for Opening Day•
-
Mets' Donovan Walton: Door open for bench job•
-
Mets' Donovan Walton: Notches minor-league deal with Mets•