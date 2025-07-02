default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Phillies acquired Walton from the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Walton has spent all of this season at Triple-A Syracuse, where he's slashed .222/.315/.377 with 11 home runs over 73 games. The 31-year-old can play every infield positions and also left field, giving the Phillies some experienced utility depth at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

More News