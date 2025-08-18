Phillies' Harrison Bader: On bench against righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bader is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
Bader will return to the bench after he went a collective 2-for-10 with a walk and an RBI while starting in the final three games of the Phillies' weekend series in Washington. Two of those starts came against lefties, but Bader's playing time will likely be more inconsistent when the Phillies face right-handed pitching. Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos remains the Phillies' preferred outfield trio versus righties.
