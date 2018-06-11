Eickhoff (lat) remains hopeful to pitch again this season after doctors recently concluded that he isn't dealing with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was feared that Eickhoff might have been dealing with the condition after experiencing tingling in the fingers on his pitching hand during a May 20 rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but doctors don't believe the 27-year-old's situation is quite as dire. Eickhoff expects to receive a firmer diagnosis on his injury within the next few days, at which point a timetable for his return from the 60-day disabled list could be established. Even if the tingling sensation subsides and Eickhoff is cleared to resume a throwing program, he'll likely need several weeks to ramp up again after having logged only 6.1 innings in affiliated ball this season. It thus appears unlikely that he'll be a rotation option for the Phillies until the second half.