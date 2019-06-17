Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Out with biceps tendinitis
Eickhoff was placed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis Monday.
Eickhoff allowed 12 runs and seven homers in just four innings over his last two appearances, which can possibly be explained by the biceps injury. It's not clear how much time he's expected to miss. Edgar Garcia was called up to take his place in the bullpen in a corresponding move.
