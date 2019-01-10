Eickhoff signed a one-year, $975k contract with the Phillies on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff was limited to just three appearances for the Phillies in 2018 thanks to a lingering lat injury, notching a 6.75 ERA and 11:0 K:BB in 5.1 innings when healthy. He underwent surgery in October to address a carpal tunnel issue but is expected to be fully healthy for the start of spring training. The 28-year-old right-hander owns a career 3.91 ERA across parts of four major-league seasons (381.2 innings) and figures to compete for a back-end rotation spot in camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories