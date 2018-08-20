Eickhoff (lat) is still experiencing a tingling sensation in his fingers while he pitches, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The sensation had caused him to get shut down twice earlier in the season, though he's pitching through it this time after a mid-July cortisone shot lessened its impact. The issue is caused by the median nerve in his right wrist being compressed -- also known as carpal tunnel syndrome. Despite the issue, Eickhoff hopes to return in September, potentially in a bullpen capacity. He'll be reexamined in the offseason and may require surgery at that point.