Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Tingling sensation lingering
Eickhoff (lat) is still experiencing a tingling sensation in his fingers while he pitches, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The sensation had caused him to get shut down twice earlier in the season, though he's pitching through it this time after a mid-July cortisone shot lessened its impact. The issue is caused by the median nerve in his right wrist being compressed -- also known as carpal tunnel syndrome. Despite the issue, Eickhoff hopes to return in September, potentially in a bullpen capacity. He'll be reexamined in the offseason and may require surgery at that point.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Two Triple-A starts planned•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Slated for third rehab start•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Restarts rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Scheduled for live batting practice Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will receive cortisone injection•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Suffers another setback•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...