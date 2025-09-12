Luzardo (14-6) earned the win Thursday against the Mets, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks in eight innings. He struck out 10.

It looked as though Luzardo was on his way to a quick hook amidst an ugly start to his outing, as New York tagged him for four runs on five hits in the opening inning, but the hurler experienced a remarkable turnaround thereafter. Luzardo proceeded to pitch seven perfect innings from that point on, fanning double-digit batters for the sixth time this season to flummox the reeling Mets in his longest appearance of the campaign. A tough test against the Dodgers awaits the southpaw for his next scheduled start. Through 169.2 innings, Luzardo has a 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 200:56 K:BB.