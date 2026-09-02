Luzardo (13-5) allowed one run on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out six over 6.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Luzardo has allowed just eight runs (six earned) over 41 innings across six starts since the beginning of August. He has a 52:10 K:BB in that span as well, as he's gone from good to great in the second half of the campaign. Overall, the lefty has a 3.02 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 209:51 K:BB through 169.2 innings across 28 starts. Luzardo's next outing is projected to be at home in a tough matchup versus Atlanta.