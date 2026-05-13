Duran picked up the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

It was Duran's first save since being activated from the injured list last week after he missed nearly a month with an oblique issue. It wasn't an easy save Tuesday, as Duran needed 21 pitches to record three outs. He touched 100 mph with his fastball and has now allowed just one run on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts across four innings since returning from injury. On the year, Duran owns a 1.69 ERA and 16:4 K:BB over 10.2 innings.