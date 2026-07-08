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Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Grabs 22nd save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Duran earned the save Tuesday against the Reds, allowing one hit while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duran was unsurprisingly called upon to protect a two-run lead and worked around a Spencer Steer single by sitting down three to secure his 22nd save of the season. He has now gone nine straight appearances without allowing a run, collecting 15 strikeouts and six saves during that stretch. Duran trails only Mason Miller (23) for the National League lead in saves and now owns a 1.47 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB across 30.2 innings this season.

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