Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Implodes in loss, blown save

Duran (1-4) took the loss and blew the save Monday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on five hits in one-third of an inning.

The star closer exhibited signs of rust in his first save situation since July 11 in Detroit prior to the All-Star break, putting forth an uncharacteristic effort. Duran had last been scored upon June 9 in Toronto, which also marked his last blown save. With what's still an excellent 2.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 53:6 K:BB with 24 saves in 26 chances over 35.1 innings in 2026, however, Duran has established a very strong hold on the closing job and should continue to serve as Philadelphia's top ninth-inning weapon.