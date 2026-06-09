Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Secures 16th save

Duran earned a save over the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning.

Duran had a three-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth frame and needed just nine pitches to record three outs. The fireballing right-hander notched his eighth straight scoreless outing, and he's converted all 16 of his save opportunities this season. Duran recorded a career-high 32 regular-season saves last year, and he's currently on pace to exceed that mark. His 1.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP are also tracking toward career-best numbers.