Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Secures 18th save

Duran tossed a perfect inning and earned the save in Saturday's win over the Brewers. He struck out one.

Duran is on the verge of reaching at least 20 saves for the fourth consecutive season, and he should be able to hit this threshold before the All-Star break. One of the best closers in the National League, Duran has gone 18-for-19 in save chances while posting a 1.90 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 23.2 innings and 25 appearances this season. Both his ERA and WHIP are career-best numbers for the Phillies' right-hander.