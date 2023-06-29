Harrison went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in an 8-5 victory versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Harrison had appeared in just one game over the past nine days prior to Wednesday, but he got a start at second base and took advantage with a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning. It was just his second long ball on the campaign and his first since April 18. It's been mostly a slog for the veteran this season, as he's slashing just .233/.280/.326 while appearing in less than half of the Phillies' contests.