Gibson (4-2) went six innings in Friday's win against Arizona, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking three.
Gibson bounced back after a three-inning, five-run outing against the Angels with a quality start against the Diamondbacks. He threw 64 of 100 pitches for strikes. The righty will look to keep things going in the right direction in his next appearance.
