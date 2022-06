Gibson (4-3) took the loss Tuesday in Texas, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four in 6.1 innings.

Gibson faced the minimum through the first four innings thanks to two double-play groundballs. In the fifth, he gave up back-to-back homers to Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim and, one inning later he gave up another run. It was the second straight start and fourth time in his last nine where he walked no opponents. His 66:20 K:BB for the season is the best rate of his career.