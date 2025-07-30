Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Tuesday's victory against the White Sox.

Schwarber knocked a two-run blast in the third inning for his 37th homer of the year. He's gone deep five times in his last seven games and 12 times over his last 22 appearances. Schwarber is one long ball shy of tying his 2024 total of 38, and he's quickly approaching his third career 40-homer campaign. His slash line is up to .256/.384/.582 with 86 RBI in 477 plate appearances.