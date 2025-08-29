Schwarber went 4-for-6 with four home runs and nine RBI in Thursday's 19-4 win over Atlanta.

Schwarber entered Thursday stuck in an 0-for-20 slump across his previous six games. Philadelphia's barrage started with his solo shot in the first inning, and he added a two-run blast in the fourth and three-run shots in the fifth and seventh frames to become the 21st player to hit four homers in a single game. He's the third player to achieve the feat in 2025, joining Eugenio Suarez and Nick Kurtz, which makes this the first season where it has happened more than twice. Atlanta has been on the receiving end of two of those games this year. Philadelphia also has a major-league record four players in the four-homer club, as Schwarber joins Ed Delahanty (1896), Chuck Klein (1936) and Mike Schmidt (1976) in the exclusive group. The mammoth performance vaulted Schwarber into sole possession of the National League lead in homers at 49, which is a career high for him and puts him one back of Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the major-league lead. Schwarber leads MLB with 119 RBI while adding 94 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and a .248/.370/.586 slash line through 134 contests.