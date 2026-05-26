Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Drives 21st homer

Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's victory over San Diego.

Schwarber added to his MLB-leading home-run total by launching a Griffin Canning changeup over the right-field wall for a solo shot in the first inning. The veteran slugger has been on an outrageous tear of late, crushing 10 homers across his past 14 games and showing little sign of slowing down. Overall, Schwarber is slashing .233/.354/.617 with 21 homers, 37 RBI, 35 runs and a stolen base across 51 contests.