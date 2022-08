Schwarber went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.

Making his first start since Aug. 11 after recovering from a calf injury, Schwarber was productive but didn't get much help from the rest of the Phillies' lineup. The 29-year-old slugger had been slashing .298/.377/.574 with four doubles and three homers in the 12 games prior to getting hurt, and it looks like he might be able to pick right up where he left off now that he's healthy.