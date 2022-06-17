Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, three RBI and a walk in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Nationals.

Schwarber opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the third inning and added a solo shot in the fourth. He's up to 18 homers on the year, and seven of them have come in 14 games in June as he's turned the power up. The veteran outfielder has added a mediocre .212 batting average, but his .833 OPS, 37 RBI, 43 runs scored and three stolen bases in 62 games have done well to maintain solid fantasy value for the Phillies' main leadoff hitter.