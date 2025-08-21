Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double, five total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 victory over the Mariners.

Schwarber capped his five-RBI outburst in the eighth inning with his 45th homer of the season, good for second-most in the majors, a two-run shot off Sauryn Lao. Schwarber now has eight homers and 22 RBI in his last 17 games. Overall, he's slashing .253/.373/.584 with 109 RBI, 89 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 566 plate appearances this season.