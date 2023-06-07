Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Detroit.

Schwarber led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run off left-hander Tyler Alexander. It would stand as the only run scored in the Phillies' 1-0 win. Schwarber now has three homers in his last three games. He's gone 5-for-20 (.300) over his last five contests after going just 2-for-30 in his previous nine. The 30-year-old Schwarber is now slashing .173/.322/.425 with 16 homers, 33 runs scored and 34 RBI through 261 plate appearances this season.