Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
Schwarber got the Phillies on the board in the sixth inning with a home run off Alex Cobb, his 34th of the season. The 30-year-old Schwarber has four long balls in his last six games, going 6-for-21 (.286) in that span. He's still batting just .184 on the season, though his OPS is now up to .772 with 81 RBI and 79 runs scored through 567 plate appearances.
