Schwarber (calf) "probably will not return to the lineup until Friday," Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Interim manager Rob Thomson was asked about Schwarber's status Tuesday, and the coach indicated that the Phillies will likely take advantage of a team off day Thursday and hold the slugger out until that has passed. Schwarber will be available to pinch hit if needed, though.
