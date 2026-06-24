Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting out again Wednesday

Schwarber (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

A late scratch ahead of Tuesday's 14-9 win due to lower-back tightness, Schwarber will wind up missing out on a second straight start while he tends to the injury. With Schwarber on the bench, the Nationals will give Bryce Harper a day off from playing first base but keep his bat in the lineup at designated hitter. The Phillies haven't provided any indication that Schwarber is at major risk of landing on the injured list, but that could change if he's unable to return to the lineup in the next day or two.