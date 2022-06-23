Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
His blast off Jon Gray in the top of the third inning, Schwarber's 19th homer of the year, briefly tied the game but it was all the offense the Phillies could muster. The 29-year-old slugger has turned things around in June after a slow start to his tenure in Philly, and he's slashing .280/.407/.667 through 20 games on the month with eight home runs, 16 RBI and 22 runs.
