Lorenzen (3-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

The 31-year-old right-hander allowed individual runs to score in four consecutive innings, with Luis Rengifo launching solo home runs in the second and fourth innings, and Shohei Ohtani hitting run-scoring singles in the third and fifth. Fortunately for fantasy managers in leagues that reward quality starts, one of Lorenzen's runs was unearned due to his own throwing error. In three starts since throwing 124 pitches in his no-hitter Aug. 9, he has unsurprisingly struggled, posting a 7.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB while yielding five home runs across 15 innings. Lorenzen's next start is tentatively scheduled to take place in San Diego early next week.